Item posted by Luca Saiu <positrone> on Tue 03 Oct 2017 07:20:07 PM UTC.

At last, the GHM 2017 video recordings are now online, along with presentation slides and abstracts.



Enjoy: http://audio-video.gnu.org/video/ghm2017/



Before the memory of the recent GHM fades out and we get back to working on our own projects I wish to thank one last time the organizers John Darrington and Alex Sassmannshausen, Christopher Dimech for shooting and editing on the videos, and all the speakers and participants. Looking forward to seeing you again next year.

