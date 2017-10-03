newsGNU Hackers Meetings - News: GHM 2017 videos online

 
 
GHM 2017 videos online posted by positrone, Tue 03 Oct 2017 07:20:07 PM UTC
GHM 2017 videos online

Item posted by Luca Saiu <positrone> on Tue 03 Oct 2017 07:20:07 PM UTC.

At last, the GHM 2017 video recordings are now online, along with presentation slides and abstracts.

Enjoy: http://audio-video.gnu.org/video/ghm2017/

Before the memory of the recent GHM fades out and we get back to working on our own projects I wish to thank one last time the organizers John Darrington and Alex Sassmannshausen, Christopher Dimech for shooting and editing on the videos, and all the speakers and participants. Looking forward to seeing you again next year.

Copyright © 2017  Free Software Foundation, Inc.
Verbatim copying and distribution of this entire article is permitted in any medium, provided this notice is preserved.
The Levitating, Meditating, Flute-playing Gnu logo is a GNU GPL'ed image provided by the Nevrax Design Team.
