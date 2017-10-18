GNU Mailutils - News: Version 3.3 available
Latest News
Version 3.3 available posted by gray, Wed 18 Oct 2017 10:14:40 AM UTC - 0 replies
Version 3.2 posted by gray, Sat 11 Mar 2017 02:51:54 PM UTC - 0 replies
Version 3.1 posted by gray, Tue 13 Dec 2016 08:49:41 PM UTC - 0 replies
Mailutils 3.0 is finally available posted by gray, Mon 07 Nov 2016 06:59:22 AM UTC - 0 replies
Mailuils 2.99.94 [alpha] posted by gray, Sun 06 Nov 2011 08:50:38 AM UTC - 0 replies
[Submit News]
[24 news in archive]
[Submit News]
[24 news in archive]
Version 3.3 available
Item posted by Sergey Poznyakoff <gray> on Wed 18 Oct 2017 10:14:40 AM UTC.
Mailutils version 3.3 is available for download. See the NEWS file, for information about changes in this version.
Comments:
No messages in Version 3.3 available