Item posted by Luis Falcon <meanmicio> on Wed 04 Oct 2017 06:11:09 PM UTC.

Dear community



GNU Health 3.2.4 patchset has been released !



Priority: High



Table of Contents

About GNU Health Patchsets

Updating your system with the GNU Health control Center

Installation notes

List of issues related to this patchset

We provide "patchsets" to stable releases. Patchsets allow applying bug fixes and updates on production systems. Always try to keep your production system up-to-date with the latest patches.



Patches and Patchsets maximize uptime for production systems, and keep your system updated, without the need to do a whole installation.



For more information about GNU Health patches and patchsets you can visit https://en.wikibooks.org/wiki/GNU_Health/Patches_and_Patchsets



NOTE: Patchsets are applied on previously installed systems only. For new, fresh installations, download and install the whole tarball (ie, gnuhealth-3.2.4.tar.gz)



Starting GNU Health 3.x series, you can do automatic updates on the GNU Health and Tryton kernel and modules using the GNU Health control center program.



Please refer to the administration manual section ( https://en.wikibooks.org/wiki/GNU_Health/Control_Center )



The GNU Health control center works on standard installations (those done following the installation manual on wikibooks). Don't use it if you use an alternative method or if your distribution does not follow the GNU Health packaging guidelines.



Summary of this patchset

Version 3.2.4 provides an important fix on the services model, that prevented to generate the related invoice, due to changes on the data model of Tryton 4.2 from previous versions.

Other minor bug fixes related to the prescription report have been also fixed.



Refer to the List of issues related to this patchset for a comprehensive list of fixed bugs.



Installation Notes

You must apply previous patchsets before installing this patchset. If your patchset level is 3.2.3, then just follow the general instructions.

You can find the patchsets at GNU Health main download site at GNU.org (https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/health/)



Follow the general instructions at



Restart the GNU Health Tryton server

List of issues and tasks related to this patchset

bug #52160: Issues related to invoice type and domain when creating the service invoice

bug #52167: Selection field translations in prescription report are not translatable

bug #52168: Rename Prothesis model name from Amputation

For detailed information about each issue, you can visit https://savannah.gnu.org/bugs/?group=health

For detailed information about each task, you can visit https://savannah.gnu.org/task/?group=health

