GNU Aris - News: Removing bazaar and mercurial repos
Latest News
Removing bazaar and mercurial repos posted by skolar42, Sat 30 Sep 2017 05:15:08 PM UTC - 0 replies
GNU Aris 2.2 Released posted by skolar42, Thu 06 Mar 2014 11:51:49 PM UTC - 0 replies
GNU Aris 2.1.1 Released posted by skolar42, Sat 14 Sep 2013 04:53:28 PM UTC - 0 replies
GNU Aris 2.1 Released posted by skolar42, Fri 30 Aug 2013 02:20:46 PM UTC - 0 replies
GNU Aris 2.0 Released posted by skolar42, Tue 25 Sep 2012 01:28:10 PM UTC - 0 replies
[Submit News]
[8 news in archive]
[Submit News]
[8 news in archive]
Removing bazaar and mercurial repos
Item posted by Ian Dunn <skolar42> on Sat 30 Sep 2017 05:15:08 PM UTC.
I've moved Aris over to git. While git isn't my favorite VCS by far, it's more commonly used, and thus will be easier for other contributors to use.
Comments:
No messages in Removing bazaar and mercurial repos