newsGNU Aris - News: Removing bazaar and mercurial repos

 
 
Latest News
Removing bazaar and mercurial repos posted by skolar42, Sat 30 Sep 2017 05:15:08 PM UTC - 0 replies
GNU Aris 2.2 Released posted by skolar42, Thu 06 Mar 2014 11:51:49 PM UTC - 0 replies
GNU Aris 2.1.1 Released posted by skolar42, Sat 14 Sep 2013 04:53:28 PM UTC - 0 replies
GNU Aris 2.1 Released posted by skolar42, Fri 30 Aug 2013 02:20:46 PM UTC - 0 replies
GNU Aris 2.0 Released posted by skolar42, Tue 25 Sep 2012 01:28:10 PM UTC - 0 replies
[Submit News]
[8 news in archive]

Removing bazaar and mercurial repos

Item posted by Ian Dunn <skolar42> on Sat 30 Sep 2017 05:15:08 PM UTC.

I've moved Aris over to git. While git isn't my favorite VCS by far, it's more commonly used, and thus will be easier for other contributors to use.

Comments:

No messages in Removing bazaar and mercurial repos

 

Back to the top


Copyright © 2017  Free Software Foundation, Inc.
Verbatim copying and distribution of this entire article is permitted in any medium, provided this notice is preserved.
The Levitating, Meditating, Flute-playing Gnu logo is a GNU GPL'ed image provided by the Nevrax Design Team.
Source Code

Powered by Savane 3.1-cleanup1