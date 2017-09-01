newstexinfo - GNU documentation system - News: Texinfo 6.5 released

 
 
Texinfo 6.5 released

Item posted by Gavin D. Smith <gavin> on Sun 17 Sep 2017 07:43:21 PM UTC.

We have released version 6.5 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format.

It's available via a mirror (xz is much smaller than gz, but gz is available too just in case):

https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/texinfo/texinfo-6.5.tar.xz
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/texinfo/texinfo-6.5.tar.gz

Please send any comments to bug-texinfo@gnu.org.

Full announcement:

http://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2017-09/msg00007.html

Copyright © 2017  Free Software Foundation, Inc.
Verbatim copying and distribution of this entire article is permitted in any medium, provided this notice is preserved.
The Levitating, Meditating, Flute-playing Gnu logo is a GNU GPL'ed image provided by the Nevrax Design Team.
