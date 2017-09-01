texinfo - GNU documentation system - News: Texinfo 6.5 released
Texinfo 6.5 released
Item posted by Gavin D. Smith <gavin> on Sun 17 Sep 2017 07:43:21 PM UTC.
We have released version 6.5 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format.
It's available via a mirror (xz is much smaller than gz, but gz is available too just in case):
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/texinfo/texinfo-6.5.tar.xz
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/texinfo/texinfo-6.5.tar.gz
Please send any comments to bug-texinfo@gnu.org.
Full announcement:
http://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2017-09/msg00007.html
Comments:
