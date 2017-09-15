Item posted by Luis Falcon <meanmicio> on Fri 15 Sep 2017 06:40:12 PM UTC.

Dear community



GNU Health 3.2.3 patchset has been released !



Priority: High



Table of Contents

About GNU Health Patchsets

Updating your system with the GNU Health control Center

Installation notes

List of issues related to this patchset

We provide "patchsets" to stable releases. Patchsets allow applying bug fixes and updates on production systems. Always try to keep your production system up-to-date with the latest patches.



Patches and Patchsets maximize uptime for production systems, and keep your system updated, without the need to do a whole installation.



For more information about GNU Health patches and patchsets you can visit https://en.wikibooks.org/wiki/GNU_Health/Patches_and_Patchsets



NOTE: Patchsets are applied on previously installed systems only. For new, fresh installations, download and install the whole tarball (ie, gnuhealth-3.2.3.tar.gz)



Starting GNU Health 3.x series, you can do automatic updates on the GNU Health and Tryton kernel and modules using the GNU Health control center program.



Please refer to the administration manual section ( https://en.wikibooks.org/wiki/GNU_Health/Control_Center )



The GNU Health control center works on standard installations (those done following the installation manual on wikibooks). Don't use it if you use an alternative method or if your distribution does not follow the GNU Health packaging guidelines.



Summary of this patchset

Version 3.2.3 provides the updated gnuhealth-control and gnuhealth-setup programs, the latter including the bcrypt library. It also fixes a duplicated field on the tree view for the prescription line.



Refer to the List of issues related to this patchset for a comprehensive list of fixed bugs.



Installation Notes

You must apply previous patchsets before installing this patchset. If your patchset level is 3.2.2, then just follow the general instructions.

You can find the patchsets at GNU Health main download site at GNU.org (https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/health/)



Follow the general instructions at



Additionally, if you are applying the patch (not a new installation) you need to install locally the bcrypt package.



Login as the "gnuhealth" admin user, and execute :



Stop the GNU Health Tryton instance

Install the Bcrypt package

$ pip3 install --user bcrypt



Restart the GNU Health Tryton server

List of issues and tasks related to this patchset

bug #52020: Missing bcrypt dependency in gnuhealth-setup

bug #52038: Field history is repeated in the tree view of the prescription line

For detailed information about each issue, you can visit https://savannah.gnu.org/bugs/?group=health

For detailed information about each task, you can visit https://savannah.gnu.org/task/?group=health

