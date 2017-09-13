www.gnu.org - News: Why hackathons should insist on free software
Why hackathons should insist on free software posted by ineiev, Wed 13 Sep 2017 05:44:39 PM UTC
Beware of Contradictory “Support” posted by ineiev, Mon 11 Jul 2016 05:18:39 PM UTC - 0 replies
When Free Software Depends on Nonfree posted by ineiev, Sat 09 Apr 2016 05:37:42 AM UTC - 0 replies
Free Software for Education posted by dora, Wed 10 Feb 2016 08:35:28 PM UTC - 0 replies
License Compatibility and Relicensing posted by ineiev, Tue 09 Feb 2016 05:15:30 PM UTC - 0 replies
Why hackathons should insist on free software
Item posted by Ineiev <ineiev> on Wed 13 Sep 2017 05:44:39 PM UTC.
New article by Richard Stallman, Why Hackathons Should Insist on Free Software.
